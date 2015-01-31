Freezing tuition rates to be focus of rally in Salem

Nicole Rund

Reporter

Plans continued to evolve for Lane’s participation in a student rally at the state capitol on Feb. 12. At the recent Oregon Student Association board meeting, ASLCC President Malisa Ratthasing reported that the student interest group had voted to support the official stance of freezing tuition rates at Oregon’s colleges.

OSA Organizing Director Phil Shiltz said that the group will be asking lawmakers in Salem to restore funding to colleges that had been cut over the past few years. OSA will be asking lawmakers to restore the state university budget to $760 million and the community college budget to $560 million, Shiltz reported.

Senators reported that they are working on getting students excited about attending the rally in Salem. A campaign called “Crushing it At The Capitol” will have senators handing out cans of Crush soda to students to increase support.

ASLCC Chief of Staff Robert Schumacher said that buses will be provided to transport LCC students to and from Salem and a funds request for two buses will be submitted at the next meeting. Ratthasing stated that she is working with President Mary Spilde and faculty to get students excused from classes on Feb. 12 to attend the rally.

After weeks of interviews, ASLCC Vice President Ashley Jackson reported that the position of OSA Campus Organizer had been filled and Eli Emigh was hired. Emigh started Jan. 29.

Student Resource Center Director Brittany Healy, who manages the Snack Shack in Building 1, said that she will expand her inventory during spring term. The cafeteria will have reduced offerings in spring term due to construction.

Two students, Jared Rose and Rudwan Dawod, announced their intention to join student government. They will have to attend two senate meetings, collect 200 signatures and be ratified by the current senate before they can take office.

Division Dean of Student Life Barb Delansky, adviser to ASLCC, said that there had been recent thefts at the ASLCC offices and the Multicultural Center. She also stated that the thefts were “gang-related.” Multicultural Programs Coordinator Manuel Mejia questioned how she came to that conclusion. After a short discussion, Jackson closed the issue by asking that the conversation be continued outside the senate meeting.

After the meeting, senators gathered in the middle of the room for a group hug for two senators with January birthdays.