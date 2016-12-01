In Eugene, Thanksgiving is not just a holiday for families to spend time together. For many people here it is a day to spend time with the community.

This year, almost 2,500 people congregated at the Whiteaker Community Head Start Center in Eugene for the annual Whitaker Community Thanksgiving Dinner. The free Thanksgiving dinner is a tradition that started in 1978.

A down-on-her-luck, single mother of four received help from several community members to make a Thanksgiving feast possible for her children in 1974. Four years later when she was doing well, she and a group of neighbors in the Whiteaker community decided to give back.

The dinner is made a reality each year thanks to volunteers and donations. Beyond food, donations included sleeping bags, blankets, hygiene products, gloves, rain gear and other winter essentials.

More than 600 volunteers helped with the event this year, about 30 of whom were students from the Culinary Department at Lane Community College. Clive Wanstall, chef and instructor at Lane, oversaw the culinary department’s involvement with the event.

Wanstall said all his volunteers are culinary students at Lane, the department itself was not directly involved with the event. Wanstall placed all the food orders and arranged the logistics of meal preparation.

“We started prepping the weekend before Thanksgiving. We spent roughly about 16 hours of prep between the days of Saturday and Sunday,” Christopher Dunphy, culinary student, said.

Volunteers had their work cut out for them, separating turkey meat, peeling potatoes and prepping vegetables for stir-fry. A total of 1,500 pounds of turkey and 2,000 pounds of potatoes and other vegetables were prepared for the dinner. Other than the desserts, the culinary students prepared all the food for the event.

On Thanksgiving Day, culinary students arrived early in the morning to finish cooking and ran food to the tables during dinnertime, providing a wonderful dinner service for the community.

“They’d be so thankful for you just being there cooking some of that food that they all got to eat. It makes me happy,” Dunphy said about the attendees.

The Whiteaker Community Head Start Center in Eugene hosted this years Whiteaker community Thanksgiving dinner serving over 2000 locals on Nov. 24. All members in the community were welcome to attend. Second year nursing student Stephanie Sorensen inspects and bandages a patient’s foot. The spirit of giving was in the air this Thanksgiving as over 600 volunteers attended the community gathering. Lane counselor Gee Thomas was in charge of running the clothing room where community members could choose clothing to keep. Over 2000 members of the local community gathered at the Whiteaker Community Head Start Center in Eugene on Nov. 24. They were met by over 600 volunteers from all around the area, including many members from Lane’s Culinary Department and Student Nurses’ Association. Food, clothing, and flu shots were provided for those in need. John Roy “The Fool”, entertains community members on Thanksgiving morning as they arrive at the Whiteaker event. For Roy, this marked his 5th year performing in front of the Head Start Center in Eugene.