Titan head coach Greg Sheley talks with his team during a timeout during the Lane vs. Clackamas game on Jan. 14. Sheley, the women's head coach and athletic director at Lane, won his 600th game on Saturday and increased their regular season standings to 13-2.
Titan forward Sarah Hall gets the tip over Lakers’ power forward Savannah Thurman at the start of the Lane vs. SWOCC game on Jan. 11. Hall, a 6′ 2” freshman from Eugene, Ore., had 18 total points and 12 rebounds on the night. The Lane Titans won against the South Western Oregon Lakers 84-73 and are currently 12-2 in the regular season.
Titan power forward Sierra Carrier attempts a lay-in during the Lane vs. SWOCC game on Jan. 11. Carrier, who made 14 points from the free throw line alone, had 32 total points, ten rebounds, and two assists on the night. The Lane Titans won against the South Western Oregon Lakers 84-73 and are currently 12-2 in the regular season.
Titan guard Jordan Rodriquez looks for the open player as Lakers’ guard Katelyn Rossback attempts to block her during the Lane vs. SWOCC game on Jan. 11. Rodriquez, a 5′ 7” sophomore from Sunnyside, WA, had 14 total points, 11 assists, and three rebounds on the night. The Lane Titans won against the South Western Oregon Lakers 84-73 and are currently 12-2 in the regular season.
Titan guard Madison Russell looks for someone to pass to as Lakers’ guard Jade Chavez attempts to block her during the Lane vs. SWOCC game on Jan. 11. Russell had five assists, three rebounds, and two points on the night. The Lane Titans won against the South Western Oregon Lakers 84-73 and are currently 12-2 in the regular season.
Titan forward Sarah Hall leaps for the lay-in and makes the two point shot against Lakers’ guards Azaria Conway (left) and Sierra Kasney during the Lane vs. SWOCC game on Jan. 11. Hall, a 6′ 2” freshman from Eugene, Ore., had 18 total points and 12 rebounds on the night. The Lane Titans won against the South Western Oregon Lakers 84-73 and are currently 12-2 in the regular season.
Titan guard Jordan Rodriquez runs down the court as Lakers’ guard Jade Chavez closely follows during the Lane vs. SWOCC game on Jan. 11. Rodriquez, a 5′ 7” sophomore from Sunnyside, WA, had 14 total points, 11 assists, and three rebounds on the night. The Lane Titans won against the South Western Oregon Lakers 84-73 and are currently 12-2 in the regular season.
Titan guard Jordan Rodriguez avoids the trap as she sets up the offense against the Lakers’ defense during the Lane vs. SWOCC game on Jan. 11. Rodriquez, a 5′ 7” sophomore from Sunnyside, WA, had 14 total points, 11 assists, and three rebounds on the night. The Lane Titans won against the South Western Oregon Lakers 84-73 and are currently 12-2 in the regular season.
Titan forward Sarah Hall and Cougar guard/forward Kayce Mock prepare to jump as the referee throws the ball skyward during the Lane vs. Clackamas game on Jan. 14. Hall, a 6′ 2” freshman from Grants Pass, OR, had 17 total points, seven rebounds, and 1 assist. The Lane Titans won against the Clackamas Cougars 66-53 and increased their regular season standings to 13-2.
Titan head coach Greg Sheley smiles after chatting with a referee during the Lane vs. Clackamas game on Jan. 14. Sheley, the women’s head coach and athletic director at Lane, won his 600th game on Saturday and increased their regular season standings to 13-2.
Titan guard Jordan Rodriguez looks to pass to her teammate Amber Lease as Cougar guard Tabatha Keane blocks her during the Lane vs. Clackamas game on Jan. 14. Rodriquez, a sophomore from Sunnyside, WA, had seven total points, eight rebounds, and seven assists. The Lane Titans won against the Clackamas Cougars 66-53 and increased their regular season standings to 13-2.
Titan guard Asha Tullock jumps for a three point attempt during the Lane vs. SWOCC game on Jan. 11. Tullock had ten points, three rebounds, and one assist. The Lane Titans won against the South Western Oregon Lakers 84-73 and are currently 12-2 in the regular season.
Titan forward Sarah Hall extends for the basket and makes the lay-in against Cougar guard Tabatha Keane during the Lane vs. Clackamas game on Jan. 14. Hall, a 6′ 2” freshman from Grants Pass, OR, had 17 total points, seven rebounds, and 1 assist. The Lane Titans won against the Clackamas Cougars 66-53 and increased their regular season standings to 13-2.
