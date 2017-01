Titan guard/forward Chase Iwate-Bartelme drives in for the reverse lay-up against Cougars forwards Melak Washington (32) and Ryun Gibson as Cougars’ point guard Nigil Carr (10) looks on. Iwate-Bartelme, a 6’ 1” sophomore from Makawao, HI, recorded 11 points, 8 rebounds, 4 steals, and 4 assists of the night. The Lane Titans never managed to get back in the game as they fell 98-64 to the Clackamas Cougars to bring their regular season record to 9-5 on Jan. 14.