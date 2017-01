Titan guard/forward Chase Iwate-Bartelme drives in the paint for an open lay-in as Panthers’ guard Joe Morales watches on. Iwate-Bartelme shot 67% from the field for 16 points on the night. Lane Titans fall short in loss to visiting Portland Panthers 81-89 on Jan. 21, ending the night with a 10-7 overall record and 2-3 in conference play.