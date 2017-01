Titan power forward Sierra Carrier wrestles the ball away from Panther guard Danaisha Darbouze and throws it away during the Lane vs. Portland game on Jan 21. Carrier, a 5′ 11” freshman from Sunnyside, WA, finished with a double-double and the most points of any player on the night with 20 total points and 16 rebounds. The Lane Titans won with strong first and third quarters to defeat the Panthers 87-48 and bring their regular season standings up to 18-3.