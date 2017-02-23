40 years of making smiles brighter

Sharon Hagan, director of Lane’s dental hygiene certificate program won the Public Service Award, with a unanimous vote and a standing ovation, from the Lane County Dental Society on Jan. 27.

Spanning her 40-year career at Lane Community College, Hagan has taught approximately 650 student hygienists, of which, a high percentage are still working in the dental field. Each year the clinic provides services to an average of 2,500 patients.

“Over my 40 years with Lane I have seen a constant evolution of trends, the clinic is cutting-edge with keeping up with these as they come up,” Hagan said. “We are working on a new course, something that is new to the United States.”

The Lane County Dental Society has collaborated with Lane Dental Clinic through the years. Many society members volunteer at the clinic, or help out with contracting patient needs to outside professionals in the dental field.

“This is a fairly new award, and Sharon deserves it. When we had a member suggest she should be recognized for her tireless support and dedication the society responded,” Mark Portman, executive director of the Lane County Dental Society, said.

Hagan wishes the downtown dental clinic a bright future. She would like to see a new lab at the main campus so students could get the complete experience of what it will be like after they earn their degree and work in their chosen career.