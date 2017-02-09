Two hundred and fifty people snacked on lamb and beef meatballs with hummus and pita bread from Soriah restaurant’s finest in support of cultural diversity on campus at an International Programs Coffee Talk on Feb. 7. Sponsored by International Programs and English as a Second Language, the weekly event held in the Center Building’s Haugland Commons was given special promotion by Lane President Mary Spilde to bring awareness to those who could be affected by President Donald Trump’s recent travel ban.

“The main focus of this event was to bring everyone together and to let you know that we’re really glad that you’re here,” Spilde stated during a brief speech. “We wanted to just come over and be with you for a while and talk to you and hear your stories.”

One of the biggest events to affect Lane’s international students is President Trump’s immigration ban. The views were varied among the international students in attendance. Kenichi Sakamoto, an ESL major from Japan, stated, “He should learn more about politics or history. I don’t want to support his opinion.” Khaoula Ben Sghaier, a first year computer security major, stated, “He had to do what he was elected for.”

The International Program’s Coffee Talk meets every Tuesday in the Haugland Commons and, according to Lane’s website, is open for international students and their friends from 12 p.m.- 2 p.m.

Lane students gather together for Coffee Talk, a weekly social gathering for international students to socialize in the Haugland Commons on Tuesday. The event was highlighted by a middle-eastern cuisine from Soriah restaurant Chef Ibrahim Hamjde including lamb and beef meatballs, baklava, and rose tea. Lane students (from right) Khaoula Ben-Sghair, Huy Pham, and Chad Roose all create their own artwork on a banner in support of the international students in the Haugland Commons on Tuesday. Pham, a second year automotive major, expressed his thoughts on President Trump’s immigration policies stating, “He is trying to do what he thinks is best for America.” Lane student Daniel Game receives a plate of food from an International Programs employee during the weekly get-together for international students called Coffee Talk in the Haugland Commons on Tuesday. A banner of art that the participants of the Coffee Talk produced hangs on the second floor of Building 11 on Feb. 7. The banner was created in support of the international students. Lane students (from right) Nsu Pham, Kaoru Sato, and Katie Cason smile after enjoying the middle-eastern cuisine from Soriah’s at the special Coffee Talk in the Haugland Commons on Feb. 7. Cason, currently pursuing a degree in nursing, stated that the Trump immigration ban was simply “Just ridiculous.”