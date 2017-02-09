Two hundred and fifty people snacked on lamb and beef meatballs with hummus and pita bread from Soriah restaurant’s finest in support of cultural diversity on campus at an International Programs Coffee Talk on Feb. 7. Sponsored by International Programs and English as a Second Language, the weekly event held in the Center Building’s Haugland Commons was given special promotion by Lane President Mary Spilde to bring awareness to those who could be affected by President Donald Trump’s recent travel ban.
“The main focus of this event was to bring everyone together and to let you know that we’re really glad that you’re here,” Spilde stated during a brief speech. “We wanted to just come over and be with you for a while and talk to you and hear your stories.”
One of the biggest events to affect Lane’s international students is President Trump’s immigration ban. The views were varied among the international students in attendance. Kenichi Sakamoto, an ESL major from Japan, stated, “He should learn more about politics or history. I don’t want to support his opinion.” Khaoula Ben Sghaier, a first year computer security major, stated, “He had to do what he was elected for.”
The International Program’s Coffee Talk meets every Tuesday in the Haugland Commons and, according to Lane’s website, is open for international students and their friends from 12 p.m.- 2 p.m.