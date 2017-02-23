On the west side of Lane Community College campus in lot B Public Safety officers searched and seized drug paraphernalia from a vehicle on Wednesday Feb. 15.
Two Public Safety officers searched a vehicle in lot B on the west side of Lane Community College’s main campus and seized paraphernalia and mason jars full of marijuana. Neither Public Safety officers at the scene or the Watch Commander would comment.
In seizing the marijuana Lane Community College Public Safety officers upheld U.S. public law 10, section 22 regarding drug free schools and campuses.
