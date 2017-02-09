Celebration of love

There is much speculation about the history of Valentine’s Day. The most common theory includes a priest, Roman emperor and a jailer’s blind daughter.

St. Valentine, a priest in the third century performed a secret marriage, breaking the law of Roman emperor Claudius II who believed men should remain single as to keep them more willing to enlist in the army. Valentine was imprisoned.

While waiting for execution St. Valentine healed the jailer’s blind daughter. The night before his execution, St. Valentine sent a note to the blind girl and signed it “from your Valentine.”

How the holiday is celebrated varies — spending quality time with the people you love is priceless.

If you want to fix a simple, fast and yummy dinner, check out this six ingredient dinner recipe!

Chicken Parmesan

3 boneless skinless chicken breasts

1 C marinara sauce

4 slices large provolone cheese

¼ C Italian bread crumbs

¼ C grated parmesan cheese

Pasta of choice

Place chicken breasts flat on the bottom of a baking dish. Cover with marinara, adjusting to your taste. Put provolone cheese on top of sauce. Mix bread crumbs and parmesan cheese, sprinkle to cover the top entirely. Bake at 350° for 35-45 minutes, until chicken is cooked through. Cook noodles. Place chicken over hot pasta. Throw a salad together and dinner is done!