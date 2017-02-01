Lane Community College’s licensed public radio station, KLCC, currently the most powerful public radio signal in Oregon according to their website, may have their federal funding eliminated, but station representatives say they have a plan in place.

KLCC has been on the air since 1967 and carries NPR programming as well as a separate department that covers local news including national as well as local stories. They’re an entirely independent, non-commercial, listener supported public radio station.

The new administration under Trump has been using the conservative Heritage Foundation’s budget as a blueprint for cost cuts. The document states its plans to begin defunding key agencies that help to financially support public radio.

The Corporation for Public Broadcasting has said that “the entire public media service would be severely debilitated,” without federal funding.

The CPB also noted that the threat of defunding is nothing new to the world of public broadcasting.

KLCC General Manager John Stark mentioned a similar preparedness when it comes to defunding.

“Nothing has been announced by the new administration so there’s no immediate plan. If defunding happens, we have a structure in place to help rally support behind public broadcasting.”

Kyra Buckley is a former Lane student who now holds a position as a reporter and news host at KLCC. She enjoys being part of a team that serves as an NPR affiliate but still remains relatively community based.

“KLCC offers a wide variety of diverse programming but also remains intensely local. We have a large percent of community involvement which makes it really enjoyable to work here,” Buckley said.

KLCC is hosting an annual Brewfest fundraiser on February 10 and 11 at Lane’s event center on W 13th. There will be a total of 87 microbreweries involved and students over 21 are encouraged to come enjoy the festivities and help support public radio.