Titan guard Jordan Rodriguez looks to pass as Storm guard Ashley Brady attempts to block her during the Lane vs. Chemeketa matchup on Jan 28. Rodriguez scored the most points for her team with 18 total points and is currently ranked second in assists per game by the Northwest Athletic Conference. Though the Clackamas Storm played most of the game with a full court press, the Lane Titans won 66-53 and once again bumped up their regular season standings to 17-3.