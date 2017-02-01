The Lane Bloodmobile where donors go in to get blood extracted for donation. About 70 - 75 students donated blood, which accounts for 225 lives saved, according to Jim Lytle, the driver of the Lane Bloodmobile for five and a half years. The donated blood is distributed to all PeaceHealth hospitals in Oregon and 90 hospitals throughout the Pacific Northwest. The Bloodmobile will be visiting the Riverbend Annex on Friday and the Wesley Center on Sunday this weekend.
