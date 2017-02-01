The inside of the Lane Bloodmobile where student donors go in to donate blood, which gets sent to all PeaceHealth hospitals in Oregon and 90 hospitals in the Pacific Northwest. Lane Blood Center merged with Bloodworks back in 2014, according to Jim Lytle, the Lane Bloodmobile driver for five and a half years. Lytle drives the Bloodmobile all over the county, down as far as Medford, to gather blood donations from schools, towns and businesses. The blood drive event took place from Jan. 26 – 28 at Lane.