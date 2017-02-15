The Student Production Association of Lane Community College presents the world premiere of “Constant Revolution: A collection of stories that are not what they seem,” a full-length theater production crafted by the ensemble.

The production is directed by Willow Norton, Artist in Residence with the SPA. Norton brings her professional practices into the students’ processes.

The cast is made up of six ensemble members who play various roles throughout the course of the production, including themselves.

Various short stories, all of which are original works by the SPA members, are intertwined with one another throughout the course of the play. The stories are personal, “representing the differences of each ensemble member,” Norton said.

The stories are linked thematically. Each story presents the idea that individuals are more than they seem. The ensemble also uses the stories to express how individuals choose to use their time on this planet.

“Perception of people, and how we see people, and how we assume people are, is something we all struggle with,” Pia Sosa Hildebrandt, a member of the ensemble, said.

Other themes that appear throughout the play include family relations and the use of phones and technology. In addition, each member of the ensemble has an individual moment, for which they have prepared a monologue based on personal experience.

“It’s a very personal, very individual, very vulnerable place to be at, because we’re writing about ourselves. We’re writing about things that matter to us,” Hildebrandt said.

A magical white forest has been constructed as the set for the play.

“Using projections, bold lighting, and daring design we have transformed the usual black box into an unknown world where anything can happen,” Norton said.

The production runs from Feb. 16 – 18 and 23 – 25 at 7:30 p.m. in the Blue Door Theatre, Building 6, on Lane’s main campus. There are also two matinee performances Feb. 19 and 26 at 2 p.m.

Admission is free for all students and Lane employees. Tickets are $5 for seniors and $10 for the general public. Tickets can be purchases at www.lanecc.edu/tickets or by calling (541) 463-5648.