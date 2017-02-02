Titan guard/forward Chase Iwate-Bartelme attempts, but fails, to drive to the basket against Storm guards Tregg Peterson (left) and Brennen McNabb (right) as Storm guard Collin Huun observes. Iwate-Bartelme, a 6”1’ sophomore from Makawao HI, was one of only two Titans to record a double-double on the night to lead all Titans in scoring and rebounds with 28 points and 14 rebounds. The Lane Titans got swept away by the Chemeketa Storm, losing 100-114 despite a close first half on Jan. 28, lowering their regular season record to 10-9.
Titan guard Ahmad Jones cuts through the middle lane and leaps for the one handed reverse lay-up as teammate Isaiah Visoria and Storm guard Collin Huun watch. Ahmad Jones, a 6”1’ sophomore from Fresno, Calif. recorded a double-double on the night with 13 points and 10 rebounds. The Lane Titans got swept away by the Chemeketa Storm, losing 100-114 despite a close first half on Jan. 28, lowering their regular season record to 10-9.
Titan guard Jacob Bigler looks to drive in the lane, where he passes to a teammate before getting double-teamed. Bigler finished the night with 10 points and 2 rebounds. The Lane Titans got swept away by the Chemeketa Storm, losing 100-114 despite a close first half on Jan. 28, lowering their regular season record to 10-9.
Titan guard Jacob Bigler drives into the lane against Storm guard Damon Heard before passing it to Titan guard Patrick Goddard for the assist. Bigler, a 6”1’ sophomore from Ogden, Utah, notched 10 points and 2 board on the night. The Lane Titans got swept away by the Chemeketa Storm, losing 100-114 despite a close first half on Jan. 28, lowering their regular season record to 10-9.
Titan guard/forward Chase Iwate-Bartelme leaps for the contested one handed hook shot against Storm forward Andrew Dufort as Storm guard Collin Huun watches. Iwate-Bartelme, a 6”1’ sophomore from Makawao HI, shot 57% from the field to lead all Titan scorers with 28 points and notched a double-double. The Lane Titans got swept away by the Chemeketa Storm, losing 100-114 despite a close first half on Jan. 28, lowering their regular season record to 10-9.
Titan guard Jacob Bigler drills a three pointer over Storm guard Brennen McNabb. Bigler finished with two made three pointers on the night, scoring a total of 10 points. The Lane Titans got swept away by the Chemeketa Storm, losing 100-114 despite a close first half on Jan. 28, lowering their regular season record to 10-9.
Titan guard/forward Chase Iwate-Bartelme drives behind the basket for a one handed lay-up against Storm forward Micah Johnson. Iwate-Bartelme, a 6”1’ sophomore from Makawao HI, lead all Titan scorers and rebounders with 28 points and 14 boards. The Lane Titans got swept away by the Chemeketa Storm, losing 100-114 despite a close first half on Jan. 28, lowering their regular season record to 10-9.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR