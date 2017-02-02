Titan guard/forward Chase Iwate-Bartelme attempts, but fails, to drive to the basket against Storm guards Tregg Peterson (left) and Brennen McNabb (right) as Storm guard Collin Huun observes. Iwate-Bartelme, a 6”1’ sophomore from Makawao HI, was one of only two Titans to record a double-double on the night to lead all Titans in scoring and rebounds with 28 points and 14 rebounds. The Lane Titans got swept away by the Chemeketa Storm, losing 100-114 despite a close first half on Jan. 28, lowering their regular season record to 10-9.