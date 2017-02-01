Since 1994 overall enrollment at University of Oregon has steadily increased, thus increasing the need for affordable student housing. According to an article published by the Washington Post in January 2016, 53 percent of all incoming freshman were out-of-state residents mostly hailing from households with an overall income over $100,000 a year as of 2014.

Companies like Capstone Collegiate Communities, the builder and original owners of the 13th and Olive complex, and American Campus Communities, builder and owner of the 2125 Franklin complex, have stepped in to fill the need for student housing.

Rental rates at the two complexes range from $500 – $700 a month per person. They boast amenities such as a gym, swimming pools, covered parking and social areas.

The apartment interiors feature stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, a washer and dryer set in every unit, and individual bathrooms.

However, from the perspective of Lane student Abdula Khawaja, a current resident at 13th and Olive, all that glitters is not gold.

“I wouldn’t necessarily say my experience at 13th and Olive has been bad but it’s not been great,” Khawaja said. “Our heater broke in early December and still hasn’t been fixed two months later. It’s the coldest time of the year so we have to use space heaters in all the rooms which is much less efficient and makes our utility bill go up a lot. We’ve asked the management multiple times if they can fix it and they’ll be like ‘oh yeah we’ll get to that this week’ then nothing ever happens.”

Warren Porter is the property manager at 13th and Olive. He was unable to comment on anything regarding the building’s management or the issues tenants have had with the building.

Mckenzie McBeth is a Lane student living at 2125 Franklin who is dealing with similar frustrations.

“Our dishwasher has broken multiple times. Maintenance has come to fix it several times however it keeps breaking and they can’t seem to fix it permanently,” McBeth said.

Several Yelp reviews show frustrations other tenants have had with the management and overall quality of life at 2125 Franklin — highlighting things such as lack of help from maintenance and sub-par cleanliness of the apartments on move in day.

Both of these complexes are farther away from UO and Lane’s main campus than other housing options. Walking to school each day, it will take about 15 to 20 minutes to reach UO and about the same driving time, depending on traffic, to Lane’s campus from either complex.