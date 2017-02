Titan guards Kiana Heehn (left) and Madison Russell (right) walk off the court after the Lane game against #1 ranked Umpqua on Feb 15. The Lane Titans lost to the Umpqua Riverhawks 56-89 and are currently ranked second at 20-4 overall.

Titan guard/forward Rachel Fielder (left) watches with anticipation as the bench cheers on their teammates during the Lane game against #1 ranked Umpqua on Feb 15. The Lane Titans lost to the Umpqua Riverhawks 56-89 and are currently ranked second at 20-4 overall.

Titan guard Jordan Rodriguez charges down the field with Riverhawk guard Ashley Backen hot on her heels during the Lane game against #1 ranked Umpqua on Feb 15. The Lane Titans lost to the Umpqua Riverhawks 56-89 and are currently ranked second at 20-4 overall.