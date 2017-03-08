Beloved employee passes away

Photo courtesy of Liz Coleman

Valerie Wothe, a 14-year employee of Lane Community College, passed away on January 23, 2017. She will sorely be missed by her friends, family and co-workers.

Tutoring Services Coordinator, Liz Coleman, hired Wothe in 2013. Wothe helped thousands of students to complete their program of study or pass a class. Over 30 have moved onto higher education.

“Valerie had the capacity of translating confusing math into something understable,” Coleman said.

Friends shared memories of their monthly hikes with Wothe to Mount Pisgah. Wothe had a love for bird-watching and would point out birds along the way.

“Val will live on in the success of all her students and coworkers,” Coleman said. “She was steady and had such a integrity.”