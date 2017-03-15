Lane Baseball

The Lane Baseball team won their first game at Lower Columbia College 7-3 on March 12, bringing their overall record to 1-6. They play Treasure Valley Community College for two doubleheaders on March 17 and 18 at PK Park. Bryce Mulcahy leads the team in RBI with 4 and in home runs by 1.

Last 5 Games March 1 – Linn-Benton, 4 Lane, 2 March 10 – Lower Columbia, 1 Lane, 0 March 10 – Lower Columbia, 2 Lane, 1 March 12 – Lower Columbia, 7 Lane, 1 March 12 – Lane, 7 Lower Columbia, 3

Lane Preview

The Lane track and field team is hosting a preview event on March 17 and 18 from 11:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Anyone who is a college athlete or older can participate in this event where Rogue Community College and SW Oregon Community College will be attending as well.

Oregon Men’s Basketball

The Oregon Ducks made it into the NCAA Tournament with an overall record of 29-5 as the No. 3 ranked seed in the midwest region. They play No. 14 ranked seed Iona in the first round on Friday, March 17 without their senior forward Chris Boucher, who suffered a torn ACL in the Pac 12 semifinals against California. The Ducks are led by sophomore forward Dillon Brooks in PPG with 16.3.

Last 5 Games Feb. 25 – Oregon, 75 Stanford, 73 March 4 – Oregon, 80 Oregon State, 59 March 9 – Oregon, 80 Arizona State, 57 March 10 – Oregon, 73 Cal, 65 March 11 – Oregon, 80 Arizona, 83

Oregon Women’s Basketball

The Oregon Women’s Ducks are heading to the Women’s NCAA Tournament as the No. 10 seed against No. 7 seed Temple in the Bridgeport Region on Saturday, March 18. They currently hold a 20-13 overall record and finished 6th in Pac 12 play.

Last 5 Games Feb. 24 – Oregon State, 50 Stanford, 47 Feb. 26 – Oregon State, 71 Cal, 56 March 3 – Oregon State, 65 Cal 49 March 4 – Oregon State, 63 UCLA, 53 March 5 – Oregon State, 43 Stanford, 48

OSU Women’s Basketball

The Women’s Beavers achieved the No. 2 ranked seed in the Stockton Region of the NCAA Women’s Tournament with an overall record of 29-4. They play against No. 15 ranked seed LBSU on Friday, March 17 at Gill Coliseum in Corvallis. Sydney Weise was recently named ESPNW All-American player and is currently leading the Pac 12 in three pointers made with 352.

Last 5 Games Feb. 24 – Oregon, 49 Cal, 55 Feb. 26 – Oregon, 59 Stanford, 65 March 2 – Oregon, 70 Arizona, 63 March 3 – Oregon, 70 Washington, 69 March 4 – Oregon, 56 Stanford, 71

UO Women’s Volleyball Coaches Fired

Oregon head coach Jim Moore, along with his wife, assistant Stacy Metro, has been fired from the program for cause last week. Jim Moore had been coaching the UO volleyball program for 12 seasons, going 186-98 as the winningest coach in program history.