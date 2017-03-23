Titan players cheer for their teammate, freshman Skylar Vail, as he reaches third base during the third inning of the second game before giving the Titans a 1-0 lead. The Lane Titans lost their games in the double-header against Treasure Valley at PK Park on March 3, with both ending on a 1-3 score, bringing their season record to 1-10. Titan freshman Thomas Rudinsky makes it safe to first before Chukars infielder Dylan Mansanzarez could get him out during the second game. The Lane Titans lost their games in the double-header against Treasure Valley at PK Park on March 3, with both ending on a 1-3 score, bringing their season record to 1-10. Titan sophomore Tony Ortiz anticipates the ball coming towards first during the second game. The Lane Titans lost their games in the double-header against Treasure Valley at PK Park on March 3, with both ending on a 1-3 score, bringing their season record to 1-10. Titan pitcher Landen Bourassa winds up the ball to throw towards first base during the second game. The Lane Titans lost their games in the double-header against Treasure Valley at PK Park on March 3, with both ending on a 1-3 score, bringing their season record to 1-10. Titan players meet up after the first game to prepare for the second game. The Lane Titans lost their games in the double-header against Treasure Valley at PK Park on March 3, with both ending on a 1-3 score, bringing their season record to 1-10. Titan outfielder anticipates the catch to get a Chukar player out during the first game. The Lane Titans lost their games in the double-header against Treasure Valley at PK Park on March 3, with both ending on a 1-3 score, bringing their season record to 1-10. Titan catcher Thomas Rudinsky highfives Head Coach Josh Blunt after he gets out during the first game. The Lane Titans lost their games in the double-header against Treasure Valley at PK Park on March 3, with both ending on a 1-3 score, bringing their season record to 1-10. Titan sophomore Boone Casarez gets prepared to run for second base. The Lane Titans lost their games in the double-header against Treasure Valley at PK Park on March 3, with both ending on a 1-3 score, bringing their season record to 1-10. Titan freshman catcher Thomas Rudinsky dashes for first base during the first game. The Lane Titans lost their games in the double-header against Treasure Valley at PK Park on March 3, with both ending on a 1-3 score, bringing their season record to 1-10. Titan freshman Jayden Hanna strikes the ball to make a run to first base during the first game. The Lane Titans lost their games in the double-header against Treasure Valley at PK Park on March 3, with both ending on a 1-3 score, bringing their season record to 1-10.

Titan freshman Thomas Rudinsky makes it safe to first before Chukars infielder Dylan Mansanzarez could get him out during the second game. The Lane Titans lost their games in the double-header against Treasure Valley at PK Park on March 3, with both ending on a 1-3 score, bringing their season record to 1-10. They also played on Friday for another double-header against Treasure Valley, losing both games by 2-3 and 0-1 respectively. The Titans play their next game on March, 25 against Centralia Community College for a double-header at the Titan Field.