Kick back, relax & dine

Lane County is chocked full of hidden, tasty treasures just waiting for you to try out. What will you discover this Spring Break? Here at The Torch we’ve cherry picked an eclectic array of places that we think you may enjoy, whether you’re looking to cool off and hydrate after a long hike, pass the time before enjoying a performance at the Hult Center, or perhaps you’ve got a romantic date planned with your sweetheart now that finals have passed? Whether you’re hanging out indoors or heading out into the sunshine of springtime, we’ve got some ideas for you.

PLEASE YOUR PALATE

MEZZA LUNA

Are you sitting down? Because this agonizingly delicious pizza will knock you off your feet. With three locations to choose from, you’re sure to pass by one around Eugene or Springfield — just be sure not to pass it up! Mezza Luna really caters to pizza lovers of all kinds with vegetarian, vegan, and gluten free options in addition to traditional meat pies. Everyone is sure to find something to satiate their appetites. Of course they’ve got appetizers, salads and drinks to round it all out.

Our recommendation: “Oliver’s Travels.” Grab a slice of this New York-style thin crust pizza as big as your face, and perfectly dressed with red sauce, smoked mozzarella, salami, black olives and green peppers and you’ll be in heaven. What they lack in beers on tap they more than make up for in delicious pizza.

Handy Tidbits

Slices: $3-$4 Whole pies: $15-$29 Family friendly: Check. Locations: 115 S 5th St, Springfield; 933 Pearl St, Eugene; 2776 Shadowview, Eugene Suggested Buses from Eugene Station: EmX to Springfield and Pearl St. locations; and 12/66/67 to the Shadowview location.

SABAI

Don’t let its location fool you, this Thai-fusion eatery is perfect for a romantic date night, right in the heart of Oakway Center. The ambiance is perfect for getting cozy with a date, inside, or out on the patio. If the weather is favorable and you get a chance to sit outside, there’s a fountain just beyond their doors — and who doesn’t love a water feature? The professional and warm staff will make you feel like royalty.

Handy Tidbits

Apps: $7-$16 Dinner and seasonal specials: $13 – $20 Fancy cocktails, including virgin options: $6-9 Romantic date night: Check. Location: Oakway Center, 27 Oakway Center, Eugene Suggested Buses: 67/12

PLACIDO’S PASTA SHOP

Placido’s is no ordinary shop — it’s rated by locals as one of the best places to get a pasta fix in the Eugene area. While it’s a great place to bring a fellow lover of authentic Italian eats, Placido’s is a bit of a small outfit and reservations are recommended, make sure to plan ahead so you don’t miss out this spring break.

Handy Tidbits

Noodles and raviolis: $12 – $15 Premium pasta: Check. Location: 150 Shelton McMurphey Blvd #103, Eugene Suggested Buses: 55/51

ADDI’S DINER

Looking for pancakes the size of a car tire? Look no further. Addi’s Diner is the place to go for good ol’ fashioned American diner foodstuffs. With slightly wonky hours, opening at 4 a.m. and closing at 2 p.m., Addi’s Diner serves up all kinds of breakfast goods you just can’t find anywhere else at 4 a.m…

Handy Tidbits

Sides and main dishes: $3 – $9 Traditional American Diner with truckstop hours: Check. Location: 207 S A St, Springfield Suggested Buses: EmX/85/18

CORNBREAD CAFE

Serving up vegan soul food dishes like chick’n and waffles, TBLTs (i.e., a tempeh bacon, lettuce, tomato, sandwich), a French dip made with sliced seitan, Southern-fried tofu patties, mac un-cheese, cheesy grits, and greens — you’ll leave Cornbread Cafe with a full belly and warm soul.

Handy Tidbits

Breakfast: $9 – $11 Lunch/dinner: $8 – $12 Nap-inducing vegan soul food: Check. Location: 1290 W 7th Ave, Eugene Suggested Buses: 41/32

KONA CAFE

Wanting to get those summer barbecue vibes flowing a little bit early? You may just want to stop by Kona Cafe and peruse their authentic Hawaiian barbecue fare. With a satisfyingly simple menu that’s also budget friendly, Kona Cafe has options to satisfy appetites of any size. Want a half plate to snack on? How about a sampler platter of all of the meats offered? A full rack of ribs? Kona Cafe seems have it all.

Handy Tidbits

Sides: $1 – $2 Plates and sandwiches: $4 – $11 Ribs (single – full rack): $2 – $19 Amazing Hawaiian food: Check. Location: 4605 Main St, Springfield Suggested Buses: 11