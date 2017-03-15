Lady Titans exit first round

Christopher Palanuk / The Torch
Lane Titan guard Amber Lease low-fives her teammates before a game against Chemeketa Storm on Jan. 28. Lease, who led her team during the first round of playoffs with 12 points, ended the 2016-2017 season as the third place overall assist leader with 158 total assists.

The women’s basketball team made the NWAC tournament with a 25-4 overall record and won their final game of the regular season 78-56 at Chemeketa, Salem on March 4. They lost in the first round of the playoffs to Columbia Basin 73-57 on March 11. Jordan Rodriguez was the NWAC leader in assists with 194 total and averaged 6.47 assists per game. Freshman guard Amber Lease led all Titan scorers with 12 points during the first round game of the NWAC Tournament against Columbia Basin.

Last 5 Games

Feb. 22 – Lane, 76  Mt. Hood, 36

Feb. 25 – Lane, 76  Portland, 52

March 1 – Lane, 74  Linn-Benton, 72

March 4 – Lane, 78  Chemeketa, 56

March 11 – Columbia Basin, 73  Lane, 57

