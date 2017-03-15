Lane students are involved in several on-campus clubs relating to material they’re studying. From the Fencing Club to the Capriccio Performance Club to digital drawing — you will find it here at Lane.

However, one student notes that a subject has been neglected. Until recently, students who are interested in biology have never had an outlet to discuss things relating to this subject of study.

Bailey Rodgers is the president of the newly founded Biology Club. She’s very excited for students who are interested in biology to have a place to converse with other students who are studying this field to share their ideas and findings.

“In my time coming to school at Lane I’ve never known of Bio Club, at least for three years I did however find an old Facebook page for a bio club for Lane, and I think it was when Gail Baker was here,” Rogers said.

Rogers explained that Gail Baker was at one time one of the top biology instructors at Lane who is now working with the Native Plant Society. Baker is credited for writing much of the biology department’s curriculum at Lane that is still being used today.

“We really just wanted to start a platform where we can educate folks on really interesting things involving biology which is such a broad topic,” said Rogers.

The goal of the Biology Club is to get a wide spectrum of students involved in the field rather than only students who major in biology.

“People bring in papers or just come in to listen and then those of us who did bring in a piece of material give a brief summary of it. They don’t read the whole thing but if there is a consensus that it’s something that we’re interested in, then that’s where the discussion comes in,” Rogers said.

Rogers went on to explain that every student who brings material to the club will need to bring a variety of sources relating to how and where they got their information.

“It’s very important for biologists to have a variety of sources. That way we get to know all of the new names in science and all of the new things that are happening in science,” Rogers said.

Rogers is also confident that biology will always have a place in science curricula at the higher education level and has a positive attitude about the future of biology and other science subjects.

“There’s been forces trying to stop the path of science forever. If science was going to get stopped then it would have stopped at the burning down of Alexandria and it’s never stopped. There’s always been back tracking and we may have to relearn some things. Our future is always uncertain but we can’t just give up” said Rogers.

The club’s first event will be March 17, Building 16, Room 115, entailing a biology talk on the luck of the four leaf clover and other genetic oddities.

This will be the event that will consistently happen every month for the Biology Club, but Rogers hopes that with increasing student involvement, more events other than these will happen in the near future.