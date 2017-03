Titan point guard Isaiah Visoria drills a three over Saints power forward Conor Geiger as Titan Head Coach Bruce Chavka desperately watches his player take the shot. Visoria, a 5’ 11” freshman from Honolulu, HI, shot 60% from deep for a total of 19 points, while also putting in eight steals and dishing out five assists. The score was tied at halftime, but the Titans couldn’t keep up, losing to the Mt. Hood Saints 80-94 on Feb. 22.