Students can’t wait to put their feet up

As this term comes to a close, Lane students will be looking forward to a few days to relax and take a breather from campus life and responsibilities over spring break.

This year’s fall and winter terms have been exceptionally dark and gloomy with little sunshine and not too much room for outdoor activities or getting motivated to spend time with friends and family.

However, spring break often provides students at different colleges around the country a window of opportunity to do so.

Alif Subardi is a second year foreign exchange student from Malaysia who is studying chemical engineering. He said he’s really looking forward to taking some time to relax at home. When asked about his plans for the break he seemed ready to get some rest and prepare for next term.

“I’m not going home, but I plan to talk to my family and take some time to relax,” Subardi said.

Not everyone, is planning on sticking around Eugene, however. Anthony Collins has a rather unusual plan for his week off. Collins plans on heading down to California to find a local coconut distributor so he can sell them wholesale up here around town at local events and gatherings.

“You don’t really see anyone selling fresh coconuts to eat up here, I’m thinking about selling them outside of shows at the WOW hall, there’s always something going on there on the weekends and I think people would love it,” Collins said.

Even though some students are tired of being glued to textbooks, Emily Miracle is looking forward to doing some light reading over the break.

“Reading and sleeping is what I’m looking forward to most. I’m going to read ‘A Werewolf in Bamberg.’ It’s a 1700s fantasy murder mystery. Other than that I don’t have too much planned,” Miracle said..

Some of Lane’s staff have some great things planned, too. Taya Ream works on campus at Blenders Cafe in the Center Building, she’s been an employee for the college for 19 years but has only worked at Blenders for the last two. Her plan for spring break is rather special though.

“I’m planning on taking my kids to Disneyland for the first time! They don’t know I’m taking them yet, I think that they will be very surprised,” Taya said.

Taya hasn’t been to Disneyland herself since she was a kid and is looking forward to some of the newer attractions.

Not everyone at Lane has something grandiose planned for spring break but the feeling from students and staff is that we all need a break from our busy schedules on campus and hopefully some will get to enjoy some nice weather as well.