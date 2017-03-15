Titans thunder through qualifier

Lane track and field athlete Gabriella Mace finishes first in the 800m at the women’s heptathlon on March 8. Placing first in the event, Mace finished with 2:32.3 minutes. The six heptathletes all qualified over the required 3000 points with Mace placing second overall with 3667 points.
(From left to right) Lane track and field athletes Gabriella Mace, Sarah Curran, and Olivia Lane run in the 800m at the women’s heptathlon on March 8. Placing first, third, and second in the event, respectively, Mace finished with 2:32.3 minutes, Curran finished with 2:34.2 minutes, and Lane finished with 2:32.9 minutes. The six heptathletes all qualified over the required 3000 points with Olivia Lane placing the highest with 3789 points.
Lane track and field athlete Olivia Lane smiles at the result of her toss of the javelin at the women’s heptathlon on March 8. Placing first in the event, Lane earned 463 points and her longest throw was 29.30m. The six heptathletes all qualified over the required 3000 points with Olivia Lane placing the highest with 3789 points. Lane track and field athlete Ashley Walters leaps forward as she winds up to toss the javelin at the women’s heptathlon on March 8. Placing fifth in the event, Walters earned 297 points and her longest throw was 20.41m. The six heptathletes all qualified over the required 3000 points with Walters placing last overall with 3126 points.
Lane track and field athlete Gabriella Mace readies herself to throw during the javelin event at the women’s heptathlon on March 8. Placing last in the event, Mace earned 204 points and her longest throw was 15.38m. The six heptathletes all qualified over the required 3000 points with Mace placing second overall with 3667 points.
Gabriella Mace (bottom) runs in the 200m dash at the women’s heptathlon. Placing first in the event, Mace earned 838 points and finished with a time of 25.3 seconds.
Lane track and field athlete Sarah Curran leaps into the sand pit during the long jump at the women’s heptathlon on March 8. Placing first in the event, Curran earned 511 points with a leap to 4.82m. The six heptathletes all qualified over the required 3000 points with Curran placing third overall with 3441 points. Ashley Walters (left) and Olivia Lane (right) run in the second heat of the 100 meter hurdles at the women’s heptathlon on March 7. Placing second and fourth in the event, respectively, Walters earned 603 points and Olivia Lane finished with 548 points. The six Lane heptathletes all met the NWAC minimum qualifying standards with Olivia Lane placing the highest with 3789 points.
Lane track and field athlete Olivia Lane smiles at the result of her toss during the shot put at the women’s heptathlon on March 7. Placing third in the event, Lane earned 377 points. The six heptathletes all qualified over the required 3000 points with Olivia Lane placing the highest with 3789 points. Lane track and field athlete Toni Hall leaps over the high bar during the high jump at the women’s heptathlon on March 7. Placing first in the event, Hall earned 689 points and extended to accomplish a height of 1.56m. The six heptathletes all qualified over the required 3000 points with Hall placing fourth overall with 3407 points.
