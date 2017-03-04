The Lane Titans congratulate The Everett Trojans on their win of the day. The Lane Titans lost to the Everett Community College Trojans, 3-5 and 1-6, in their opening season doubleheader at PK Park on Feb. 25.

Titan first baseman Tony Ortiz tags Trojan second baseman Jaden Yackley out during the second game of the Titans opening season doubleheader. The Lane Titans lost both games to the Everett Community College Trojans, 3-5 and 1-6, at PK Park on Feb. 25.