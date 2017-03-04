Titan centerfielder Colton Sakamoto strikes out, ending the inning, during the second game of a doubleheader against Everett Community College. The Titans lost both games, 3-5 and 1-6, in their opening season doubleheader at PK Park on Feb. 25.
The Lane Titans congratulate The Everett Trojans on their win of the day. The Lane Titans lost to the Everett Community College Trojans, 3-5 and 1-6, in their opening season doubleheader at PK Park on Feb. 25.
Titan first baseman Tony Ortiz tags Trojan second baseman Jaden Yackley out during the second game of the Titans opening season doubleheader. The Lane Titans lost both games to the Everett Community College Trojans, 3-5 and 1-6, at PK Park on Feb. 25.
Titan catcher Jimmy McDonald swings hard at the ball to make a run for first base as his teammates watch. The Lane Titans lost to the Everett Community College Trojans, 3-5 and 1-6, in their opening season doubleheader at PK Park on Feb. 25.
We at The Torch believe in the power of information to change the world and our communities. Our student staff strive to uphold the ethics of journalism and produce engaging content. The Torch has an average circulation of over 2,000 print editions published weekly and content published online throughout the week.