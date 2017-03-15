Photo courtesy of Hannah Child, Elkhorn

Creative cocktails your thing? Check out Izakaya Meiji Company in the Whiteaker. Its unique cocktails and whisky selections are sure to please. 345 Van Buren St, Eugene.

Craft beer more your style? Head downtown and check out Elk Horn Brewery, which boasts 24 housemade beers on tap — everyone is bound to find something to suit their tastes. 686 E Broadway, Eugene.

Calling all wine lovers — If you’re looking for a one-stop shop for excellent Oregon-made wines, head to the Oregon Wine Lab for a tasting in the Market District. 488 Lincoln St, Eugene.

Craving coffee? Wandering Goat, also in the Whiteaker, is a great spot for getting a hot cuppa sustainably produced and roasted joe. All of their baked goods are vegan. 268 Madison St, Eugene.

Tea-curious? Head to Townshend’s Teahouse downtown for over 100 varieties of loose-leaf tea. 41 W Broadway, Eugene.