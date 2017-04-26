April is Sexual Assault Awareness month. Lane Community College has many resources for students who want to learn more or how to prevent it.

The Public Safety Department offers a Sexual Assault Prevention and Response course each term. The course is open to the public and students. The attendees are taught different ways to prevent sexual harassment and assault. Participants are taught on what they should and should not do if they are sexually assaulted.

Attendees are also given information on how and where to go to report incidents. When reporting an incident victims are strongly encouraged to contact the Public Safety Department and the Lane County Sheriff’s Office. A complaint may be filed through the Title IV coordinator as well.