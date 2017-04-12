Bunnies, chicks and eggs are hopping in!

Flowers are blooming, birds are singing and spring has sprung! According to the website List 25 the following facts about Easter may surprise you.

Did you know…

-Over 90 million chocolate bunnies, 91.4 million eggs and 700 million peeps are produced every year in the United States.

-Good Friday is an official holiday in 12 U.S. states.

-The tallest chocolate egg ever was made in Italy in 2011. It was approximately 34’ tall and 15,873 pounds. This egg was taller than a giraffe, and heavier than an elephant.

-Easter is known as the “moveable” feast. Passover is based on the moon phases, therefore Easter could be celebrated anytime between March 22 and April 25.

“In 325 C.E. the Council of Nicaea established that Easter would be held on the first Sunday after the first full moon occurring on or after the vernal equinox. From that point forward, the Easter date depended on the ecclesiastical approximation of March 21 for the vernal equinox,” according to timeanddate.com.

This Easter holiday enjoy time with your family and friends and eat lots of yummy food!