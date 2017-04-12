Titan first baseman Tony Ortiz tags infielder Zach Bennett out between first and second base during the Lane vs Southwest Oregon matchup on April 1. Ortiz, a sophomore from Olympia Washington, had three times at bat, two hits, and two RBI. Winning both games in the doubleheader on Saturday with 4-3 and 2-1, the Titans continued to a six game winning streak until the second game against Clackamas on Sunday.
Titan third baseman Boone Casarez lets a high pitch go past during the Lane vs Southwest Oregon matchup on April 1. Casarez, a sophomore from Fall Creek, Oregon, had two hits, two runs, and one walk. Winning both games in the doubleheader on Saturday with 4-3 and 2-1, the Titans continued to a six game winning streak until the second game against Clackamas on Sunday. Titan third baseman Boone Casarez jogs to home plate as his teammate Jayden Hanna celebrates during the Lane vs Southwest Oregon matchup on April 1. Following his teammate, center fielder Hunter Forrest, the Titans scored two runs in the bottom of the fifth to take the lead.
