Two Titans represented Lane Community College at the Oregon Division National Qualifiers in Salem on Saturday. Tim Bruno, the club’s president, competed in the Division 2 Senior Men’s Foil event and Melinda Parks competed in the Division 2 Senior Women’s Foil event. Bruno and Parks both qualified for the USA Fencing Nationals and will be representing the Titans in Salt Lake City, Utah this summer.

Lane’s Fencing Club was started by three students in 2012 and was officially recognized by the Council of Clubs the following year. The club, which has four active members this year, purchased their first set of equipment in 2014.

Fencers compete with a weapon known as a foil, a lightweight piece of metal with a small hand guard, which is used to thrust toward the torso of the opponent. A valid touch is made from the tip of the blade to any point on the torso. The fencers wear a metallic vest called a lamé which registers a touch from the foil.

There are a couple of members who have fenced in various tournaments each year and have made it to Nationals.