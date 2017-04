Lane Community College instructor Kathryn Finnerty, a master of ceramics, has on display her collection “A Place: Landscape, Memory, Belonging.” Her terracotta pieces, reflective of her recent sabbatical, debuted in the Building 11 Main Gallery on April 3. At the exhibit entrance a binder has the name and type of material for each piece. Finnerty will hold a closing reception on Thursday, April 27 from 4:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Related