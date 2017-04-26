Job fair opens many doors

Lane Community College’s 27th annual Job Fair took place Thursday, April 20. The Center for Meeting and Learning lobby buzzed with energy as Lane staff welcomed job seekers and ushered them into the event room.

A wide range of sponsors made up the 40-table event. There were community organizations, private employers, retail stores, restaurants and even government employers like City of Eugene and Oregon State Police in attendance.

The four-hour event was free and open to the public. Attendees were encouraged to bring a resume and dress as if they were going to a job interview with a pitch prepared. Some attendees came in casual clothes and seemed to be gathering resources for the future.

Isabella Zitting, a recent high school graduate and freshman at Lane, was wearing business attire and came prepared to meet potential employers.

“I’ve talked with a few people. I don’t have a whole lot of experience in jobs or in the workforce, so it’s kind of hard to find places. I have a ton of resumes,” Zitting said. “I’ll probably talk to more but it’s hard with no experience, it’s like, ‘What can I do for them?’”

While some companies require training or experience, others offer entry-level positions.

“Usually for these types of things we are looking for entry-level internship type stuff. We’re always looking for people to help with our promotions department, production department,” Alex Braga of Cumulus Radio said.

Braga said it doesn’t usually matter what a student’s major is. “Pretty much anybody who is interested in it and is motivated can get into it.”

The Career Center in Building 19 Room 266 offers plenty of employment-related resources year-round.