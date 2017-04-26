Learning Garden hosts Earth Day festivities

The Learning Garden at Lane Community College hosted an early celebration of Earth Day on Friday, April 21. Everyone was welcomed to join the celebration of mother earth.

Attendees had the opportunity to participate in activities, explore the garden and learn about nature. Staff, faculty, students and community members enjoyed exploring the garden. A variety of seedlings were ready for spring planting.

Lane’s Earth Day celebration was the brainchild of Cory Kalcich, work study employee at the garden.

“Earth Day is something I think should be every day. Everything stems from the earth,” Kalcich said.

“It’s a beautiful day for this — a coincidence how sunny it is with rain on both sides,” learning garden specialist Diego Llewellyn-Jones said.

Next door to the garden is the Lane Child and Family Center. Classes are taken on field trips to the garden once a month.

“The children like to smell, touch and look at the garden,” early childhood educator Emma Radcliffe said. The children had an exciting adventure as they explored Lane’s outdoor classroom during the Earth Day celebration.

“The children are growing herbs in the classroom. Today they hunted for herbs in the garden — touched their leaves and smelled them. It was a fun and educating experience,” Amy Unfred said. After participating in the activities the children enjoyed a healthy snack.

“I love gardening and seeing the beauty of what is going on in the garden,” Lane Community College Finance employee Julie Copley said.

West Welsh, manufacturing technology student, works in the garden every Tuesday. Preparations for the celebration included moving outdoor tables and plants to be potted and of course, weeks of growing the seedlings.

“I helped with whatever Cory needed,” Welsh said. “I am here to help.”

The Learning Garden will soon be building a new hoophouse that will house more plants. The hoophouse will be built solely by volunteer help.