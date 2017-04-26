Titan athlete breaks record

Reaching new heights in track and field

Photograph courtesy of Abdullah Khawaja

On Friday, April 7, Lane Community College triple jump athlete Tristan James broke a 22 year-old school record with a jump measuring 49 feet and 4.5 inches taking first place, at the Chico State Distance Carnival in Chico, Calif.

Before James, the record height in triple jump for Lane had been held by Jon Maher, who had a jump of 49.4 meters in 1995. Titan triple jumpers Pavel Specht and Grant Shurtliff came in second and third in the event.

Pole vaulter Justin Petz also broke Kalvic Belcastro’s record of 16 feet 8.75 inches at the Southern Oregon University Raider Invitational last weekend with a height of 17 feet 0.75 inches.