80’s music meets classic theatre

The Lane Student Production Association presents The Oresteia Project, based on a three-play trilogy by Aeschylus, a famous Greek playwright and the “Father of Tragedy”. The original trilogy included Agamemnon, The Libation Bearers and the Eumenides.

With the work of students, faculty and community members the trilogy was modernized. The play features 80s rock and roll style, from music to costumes on the characters. There were some special effects used in the show. The goddess Athena had been brought down on a lift to her spot on the stage. It was an unexpected surprise.

Coming into the performance hall there were short biographies of each cast member explaining a little about their major and how long they’ve been with the company. Those biographies showed the diversity of the cast and shows that anybody can participate in the theater.

The Oresteia Project has a couple more showings left before closing night on May 4, 5 and 6 at 7:30 p.m. and May 7 at 2:00 p.m. in the Ragozzino Performance Hall. Tickets are $10 for general admission, $5 for seniors and free for students and Lane faculty.