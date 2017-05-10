Asian Pacific heritage celebrated

May is Asian and Pacific Islander Heritage Month and the Asian and Pacific Islander Student Union at Lane Community College is ready.

The APISU is having a month-long festival to celebrate by setting up a tent outside the Center Building on various days and serving Hawaiian home-style meals. They have titled the event the “Island Grindz” fundraiser and are going to be using the funds to support the student union.

On May 1, they had fresh lemonade and spam musubi, which is a Hawaiian snack made of a slice of grilled Spam on a block of rice wrapped in nori, an edible seaweed used for making sushi. The union encourages students to come by and “enjoy some onolicious [coming from the word ‘ono’ which means delicious in the Hawaiian language] APISU island grindz.”

The Asian and Pacific Islander Student Union has been at Lane for about eight years, they often teach hula classes and have an afternoon sitting meditation called “Mindful Tuesdays.” There will be other activities going on throughout the month by APISU which can be found on the club’s Facebook page. They will be serving food outside the Center Building on May 10 and 17.