Lane graduates get the spotlight

This year’s Grad Fair had something to offer everyone

Lane Community College held a Grad and Club Fair on Wednesday, May 10. The fair was held in the quad in front of the Center Building.

Representatives from Miners Graduate Services, Student Life and Leadership and University Frames were tabling to assist Lane’s upcoming graduates with tips and products to help them remember their time at Lane.

Miners Graduate Services offers school insignia jewelry, embossed announcements and a variety of school memorabilia. Miners attended the Grad Fair to help graduates chose a customized frame for their diploma. Student Life and Leadership is coordinating the commencement ceremony for credit and GED students.

The Titan Bookstore displayed caps, gowns and accessories. A free swag bag was given out with the first 25 caps and gowns purchased. Soon-to-be graduates were given the opportunity to spin the wheel and win a prize. Prizes included Titan t-shirts and Dakine wallets.

Lane will host the commencement ceremony for graduates on June 17, 2 p.m., in Bristow Square located in the center of the main campus.



Clubs on the main campus tabled in the quad to offer information to Lane staff, students and faculty about themselves. Approximately nine clubs and organizations were represented at the Club Fair.

“I love this, the sun is good and I am meeting a lot of new people,” Psych Club member Michael Stacey said. Stacey sat next to Kyle Tucker the Anime and Manga Club President. “I am getting lots of contact. This is fun,” Tucker said.

Around the corner of the Center Building on the first floor the Ceramics Arts Students Association held its annual pottery sale and fundraiser. The sale was a two day event which ended on Thursday May 11.

“I love stopping by the sale and seeing what is available,” CASA customer Gayle Smith said while making a purchase.