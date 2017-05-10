May is Mental Health Awareness month. Lane Community College’s Crisis Intervention and Prevention class held a “Mind Your Mind” event on the main campus on May 2. The class is offered by Lane through the Human Services department and it teaches the students about the five stages of crisis intervention.

The Mind Your Mind project promotes an awareness for the community to learn about mental health and resources available through their workshops. The project is funded through the Oregon Health Authority’s Addiction and Mental Health Division. It is also a part of the Lane County Public Health Prevention Program.

The informational event was a midterm assignment for the students of different majors, each one had a different topic at their table to discuss. Several topics were discussed, among them were substance abuse, grief and loss.

The event started at 10 a.m. and continued until 1p.m. A raffle was held for attendees and the prize was a mental health first aid kit.

The event’s main purpose was to remove the stigma that surrounds the topic of mental health and share with students some useful information about crisis intervention and prevention.