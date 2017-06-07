Netflix recommendations from The Torch staff

Looking for something to watch over summer vacation? The Torch staff is here to help

with our favorite binge able Netflix shows and movies.

“Penny Dreadful”

Elizabeth Comiskey – Features Editor

Showtime picked up this British version of “American Horror Story” in 2014. The most frightening characters from collected books are compiled into the dreary setting of London during Victorian times. This adult psychological thriller, with a touch of drama, will have you on the edge of your seat and a pillow in front of your face as you watch all 3 seasons. Rated TV-MA

“Cable Girls”/“Las chicas del cable”

Ashley Martins – Copy Editor

“Cable Girls,” or “Las chicas del cable,” as it was originally named in Spanish, is a Netflix-original drama set in 1920s Spain. As Netflix’s first Spanish project, “Cable Girls” is a good one. Don’t let the English voice-overs distract you. The show is rich with interesting characters and anyone who loves a good period piece will enjoy “Cable Girls.” Rated TV-MA.

“Shameless”

Kira Jones – Editor in Chief

Set in the slums on the south side of modern day Chicago, Showtime’s “Shameless” follows the Gallagher family throughout their lives. With an alcoholic father named Frank, played by Oscar-nominated actor William H. Macy, and a mostly absent mother who suffers from bipolar disorder, one of the main characters, Fiona, takes on raising her five siblings. “Shameless” is a dramedy that will always leave you wondering what’s going to happen next while you cry, laugh and angrily yell at your T.V. because you get so attached to the characters. The show has six seasons currently on Netflix and is still airing new episodes on Showtime. Rated TV-MA

“Master of None”

Cat Frink – Graphic Designer

From creators Alan Yang and Aziz Ansari comes the second season of the Netflix original “Master of None.” Those who enjoy Ansari’s stand-up comedy will recognize the light humor steeped in heavy social commentary that has become the young comedian’s signature style. This installment introduces a new level of character development and social satire that will keep viewers engaged, laughing, and occasionally reeling from unexpected emotions. Rated TV-MA

Additional Upcoming Entertainment

Jeffery Osborns – Production Manager

Netflix will be releasing great content over the summer including original series, CW shows and regional exclusives. Dwayne Johnson stars in Disney’s ‘Moana’ and is slated to be their largest animated release since ‘Frozen.’ Both films rated PG.

Graduation weekend includes Netflix releasing an original standup special starring Nick Kroll titled “Oh, Hello on Broadway with Nick Kroll.” Not rated