Image courtesy of LCC Newsroom

Lead theatre faculty Brian Haimbach will be performing at the world’s largest arts festival this summer. In its 40th year, the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in Scotland features performers from around the world.

He will travel to Edinburgh to attend the festival due to a grant from the Oregon Arts Commission.

Haimbach will perform his one man show titled, “How to be a Sissy with Percy Q. Shun.” The show is founded on a children’s show titled “Percy Q. Shun.” Shun, a colorful character, teaches sissies lessons on how to build confidence, and live a life with the wherewithal to succeed.

He plays the role of a gay pubescent boy living in conventional South Carolina in the ’80s.

Among a long list of accomplishments, Haimbach has worked with the Kennedy Center of American College Theatre Festival. The center recently awarded several certificates to the students who arranged and performed Oresteia on Lane’s main campus.

He also created an Associate of Arts program while working as the theater lead at Greenville Technical College in South Carolina that offered students an opportunity to study abroad.

Before relocating to Oregon, Haimbach guided theatre students at Texas Tech, University of South Carolina Upstate and the University of Georgia.

The play “I am Harvey Milk” was recently performed in Portland by the Gay Men’s Chorus where Haimbach played the lead character Harvey Milk.

The Wayward Lamb in downtown Eugene will be hosting “How to be a Sissy with Percy Q. Shun” on June 29. Tickets are $10 at the door.