The Lane Titans volleyball program was in it to win it last Tuesday against the New Hope Deacons. Though they started down by two points, a quick service ace from Titan freshman Stacia Panther opened the door to a solid five-point lead that ended the set 25-20. The second set was no different. Behind at the start then finishing strong, Lane narrowly overtook New Hope to finish the second set 25-22. By then, the Titans had gained enough confidence to come out swinging in the third set. Leading with a 6-0 run, the Titans breezed through the Deacon’s defense to an easy 3-0 shutout.

In the game, Stacia Panther scored 10 kills with 10 digs, while her teammate Kelsey Lane put up eight kills with 15 total attacks.

The Lane Titans are currently 11-7 in their season record after losses to Mt. Hood and Clark over the weekend. Their next home game will be against SWOCC Saturday Sept. 29 at 6:30.

