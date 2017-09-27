Titan outside hitter Stacia Panther smiles after making a service ace early in the first set during the Lane vs New Hope matchup on Sept. 19. Panther, a freshman from Salem, OR, had a total of ten digs with five assists, ten kills, and 12 points. The Lane Titans would win the game against New Hope Deacons in a 3-0 shutout and bring their overall season record to 11-5.

The Lane Titans volleyball program was in it to win it last Tuesday against the New Hope Deacons. Though they started down by two points, a quick service ace from Titan freshman Stacia Panther opened the door to a solid five-point lead that ended the set 25-20. The second set was no different. Behind at the start then finishing strong, Lane narrowly overtook New Hope to finish the second set 25-22. By then, the Titans had gained enough confidence to come out swinging in the third set. Leading with a 6-0 run, the Titans breezed through the Deacon’s defense to an easy 3-0 shutout.

In the game, Stacia Panther scored 10 kills with 10 digs, while her teammate Kelsey Lane put up eight kills with 15 total attacks.

The Lane Titans are currently 11-7 in their season record after losses to Mt. Hood and Clark over the weekend. Their next home game will be against SWOCC Saturday Sept. 29 at 6:30.

Christopher Palanuk / The Torch
Titan outside hitter Stacia Panther digs the ball as her teammates watch for the chance to make another hit during the first set of the Lane vs New Hope matchup on Sept. 19. Panther, a freshman from Salem, OR, had a total of ten digs with five assists, ten kills, and 12 points. Her teammate Alli Fuller saved the ball and the Titans won the rally. The Lane Titans would win the game against New Hope Deacons in a 3-0 shutout and bring their overall season record to 11-5.
Christopher Palanuk / The Torch
Titans Stacia Panther (left) and Kelsey Lane celebrate a victorious rally with their teammates during the first set of the Lane vs New Hope matchup on Sept. 19. The Lane Titans would win the game against New Hope Deacons in a 3-0 shutout and bring their overall season record to 11-5.
Christopher Palanuk / The Torch
Titan middle blocker Kelsey Lane spikes the ball past two Deacons blockers and gets a kill during the first set of the Lane vs New Hope matchup on Sept. 19. Lane, a sophomore from Eugene, OR, had two digs, eight kills, and eleven points on the night. The Lane Titans would win the game against New Hope Deacons in a 3-0 shutout and bring their overall season record to 11-5.
Christopher Palanuk / The Torch
Titan setter Morgan Newton attempts to save a loose ball during the second set of the Lane vs New Hope matchup on Sept. 19. Newton, a sophomore from Myrtle Point, OR, had five kills, five digs, and eight assists on the night. The Lane Titans would win the game against New Hope Deacons in a 3-0 shutout and bring their overall season record to 11-5.
Christopher Palanuk / The Torch
Titan outside hitter Stacia Panther attempts a pass during the second set of the Lane vs New Hope matchup on Sept. 19. Panther, a freshman from Salem, OR, had a total of ten digs with five assists, ten kills, and 12 points on the night. The Lane Titans would win the game against New Hope Deacons in a 3-0 shutout and bring their overall season record to 11-5.
Christopher Palanuk / The Torch
Titan setter Morgan Newton spikes the ball as Deacons middle blocker Zoe Morelli attempts to block during the second set of the Lane vs New Hope matchup on Sept. 19. The result of the play would be a kill for Newton with an assist from her teammate Shelby Dubay. Newton, a sophomore from Myrtle Point, OR, had a total offensive kills with five digs and eight assists on the night. The Lane Titans would win the game against New Hope Deacons in a 3-0 shutout and bring their overall season record to 11-5.
Christopher Palanuk / The Torch
Titan right side hitter Evelyn Montoya leaps for a hit in an attack attempt during the third set of the Lane vs New Hope matchup on Sept. 19. Montoya, a 6′ 00” sophomore from Eugene, OR, had ten total attacks and six kills on the night. The Lane Titans would win the game against New Hope Deacons in a 3-0 shutout and bring their overall season record to 11-5.
Christopher Palanuk / The Torch
Titan middle blocker Naomi Ricketts celebrates with her teammates after Evelyn Montoya (right) made a kill during the third set of the Lane vs New Hope matchup on Sept. 19. The Lane Titans would win the game against New Hope Deacons in a 3-0 shutout and bring their overall season record to 11-5.
Christopher Palanuk / The Torch
The Lane Titans and New Hope Deacons conclude the game with prayer on Sept. 19. The Lane Titans would win the game against New Hope Deacons in a 3-0 shutout and bring their overall season record to 11-5.
[adrotate group="3"]

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR