The Lane Titans volleyball program was in it to win it last Tuesday against the New Hope Deacons. Though they started down by two points, a quick service ace from Titan freshman Stacia Panther opened the door to a solid five-point lead that ended the set 25-20. The second set was no different. Behind at the start then finishing strong, Lane narrowly overtook New Hope to finish the second set 25-22. By then, the Titans had gained enough confidence to come out swinging in the third set. Leading with a 6-0 run, the Titans breezed through the Deacon’s defense to an easy 3-0 shutout.
In the game, Stacia Panther scored 10 kills with 10 digs, while her teammate Kelsey Lane put up eight kills with 15 total attacks.
The Lane Titans are currently 11-7 in their season record after losses to Mt. Hood and Clark over the weekend. Their next home game will be against SWOCC Saturday Sept. 29 at 6:30.
We at The Torch believe in the power of information to change the world and our communities. Our student staff strive to uphold the ethics of journalism and produce engaging content. The Torch has an average circulation of over 2,000 print editions published weekly and content published online throughout the week.