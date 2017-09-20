It has been a month since the season has started and the Titans have only played once on their home court and now they are back.

Here’s a recap for those who have missed out:

Starting off their season with a seven-game win streak, Lane Community College’s new volleyball team have turned their game around. Beating out six other teams at the Northwest Classic in Springfield, OR, Titans appeared to spike their previous season’s eight-game losing streak and 5-22 conference record over the net.

However, the season hasn’t exactly been all aces. At the Clackamas tournament on Sept. 8, they lost to Centralia and Clackamas. Yet, they made up for it against South Puget Sound and continued to ride that wave the next day with a solid win against Columbia Basin.

Since then, it’s been a fifty-fifty run of wins and losses that has resulted in their current season record of 10-4.

But in the game against Clackamas, the coin didn’t land in Lane’s favor. Though they won their first set, the resulting three sets for the Titans would easily be dominated by the Storm.

Now 10-5 for their season record, the Titans hope to ace the volleyball for their team Sept. 19 against New Hope Christian College.

