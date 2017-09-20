Titan setter Alli Fuller hangs her head after losing the first rally of the fourth set during the Lane versus Chemeketa match-up on Sept. 16. Though the Lane Titans started the game off well with an early lead, they ultimately lost to the Chemeketa Storm 1-3 to bring their overall season record to 10-5.

It has been a month since the season has started and the Titans have only played once on their home court and now they are back.

Here’s a recap for those who have missed out:

Starting off their season with a seven-game win streak, Lane Community College’s new volleyball team have turned their game around. Beating out six other teams at the Northwest Classic in Springfield, OR, Titans appeared to spike their previous season’s eight-game losing streak and 5-22 conference record over the net.

However, the season hasn’t exactly been all aces. At the Clackamas tournament on Sept. 8, they lost to Centralia and Clackamas. Yet, they made up for it against South Puget Sound and continued to ride that wave the next day with a solid win against Columbia Basin.

Since then, it’s been a fifty-fifty run of wins and losses that has resulted in their current season record of 10-4.

But in the game against Clackamas, the coin didn’t land in Lane’s favor. Though they won their first set, the resulting three sets for the Titans would easily be dominated by the Storm.

Now 10-5 for their season record, the Titans hope to ace the volleyball for their team Sept. 19 against New Hope Christian College.

Titan outside hitter Stacia Panther cheers with her teammates after winning a rally early in the first set during the Lane versus Chemeketa match-up on Sept. 16. Panther, a freshman from Salem, OR, had one kill, seven digs, and 14 total attacks on the day. Though the Lane Titans started the game off well with an early lead, they ultimately lost to the Chemeketa Storm 1-3 to bring their overall season record to 10-5.
Titan setter Morgan Newton pops the ball past Storm middle blocker Ialah Ochse in the first set during the Lane versus Chemeketa match-up on Sept. 16. Newton, a sophomore from Myrtle Point, OR, had one kill four digs, and nine assists on the day. Though the Lane Titans started the game off well with an early lead, they ultimately lost to the Chemeketa Storm 1-3 to bring their overall season record to 10-5.
Titan middle blocker Naomi Ricketts spikes the ball past two Storm defenders for a kill in the second set during the Lane versus Chemeketa match-up on Sept. 16. Ricketts, a sophomore from Eugene, OR, had five kills, one dig, and 16 total attacks on the day. Though the Lane Titans started the game off well with an early lead, they ultimately lost to the Chemeketa Storm 1-3 to bring their overall season record to 10-5.
Titan right side hitter Evelyn Montoya smashes the ball past Haley Patterson in the second set during the Lane versus Chemeketa match-up on Sept. 16. Montoya, a 6′ 00” sophomore from Eugene, OR, had three kills, one dig, and 12 total attacks on the day. Though the Lane Titans started the game off well with an early lead, they ultimately lost to the Chemeketa Storm 1-3 to bring their overall season record to 10-5.
Titan middle blocker Kelsey Lane attempts to spike the ball over the net in the second set during the Lane versus Chemeketa match-up on Sept. 16. The play would result in an attack error for Lane and a point for Chemeketa. Lane, a 6′ 00” sophomore from Eugene, OR, had 12 kills, three errors, and a total 14 points on the day. Though the Lane Titans started the game off well with an early lead, they ultimately lost to the Chemeketa Storm 1-3 to bring their overall season record to 10-5.
Titan middle blocker Kelsey Lane anxiously watches the ball as it teeters on the edge of the net in the second set during the Lane versus Chemeketa match-up on Sept. 16. The ball would fall out of bounds, resulting in an attack error for Lane and a point for Chemeketa. Lane, a 6′ 00” sophomore from Eugene, OR, had 12 kills, three errors, and a total 14 points on the day. Though the Lane Titans started the game off well with an early lead, they ultimately lost to the Chemeketa Storm 1-3 to bring their overall season record to 10-5.

 

