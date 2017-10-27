Full house at FAFSA workshop

Students line up for help filling out their applications

Lane Community College students attended a Free Application for Federal Student Aid workshop in Building 11 Room 255 Wednesday Oct. 11, seeking help filling out the financial aid form.

Although FAFSA can be helpful, the filing process can be intimidating. That’s where Career Pathways Advisor Marcia Koenig comes in. Koenig hosted the FAFSA workshop.

On Wednesday, LCC students of various ages and backgrounds took part in a workshop centered on helping them fill out the financial aid. FAFSA offers students financial aid based on economic need.

There were very few empty seats in Room 255 of Building 11 as Koenig introduced herself. Workshops in the past have seen a steady amount of students, all coming in with their own questions on whether they should list themselves as a dependent or if their W2 from last year qualified for this year’s FAFSA form.

Koenig encouraged anyone on the fence about financial aid to attend any of the regular FAFSA workshops hosted in the computer lab in Building 1. Dates and times for these workshops can be found at the front desk in the lobby of Building 1.

Students can stop by the Enrollment Services & Financial Services Office in Building 1 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

