Campus crime is down

On Sept. 20, Lane Community College released their Annual Security Report for the 2016 calendar year. The data shows that while crime, in general is low, drug and alcohol arrests/referrals are still LCC’s most prevalent infraction.

The end of the report features a chart comparing crime and arrest records of the past three years beginning in 2014. A large majority of arrests and referrals that happen on Lane’s main campus are drug and alcohol-related.

A major increase in drug-related crime took place in 2015, with 26 total referrals that year. This is in comparison to five referrals in 2014 and a total of six in 2016.

Andy Carlisle is a second-year Lane student. He expressed neither surprise nor concern over the Clery Report’s three-year findings.

“Lane seems like a pretty safe place. Whether or not I’m safe here has never really crossed my mind,” Carlisle said.

However, using a data comparison model located on the website for the U.S. Department of Education, Lane has a much higher rate of crime than neighboring community college Linn-Benton, located in Albany. Total enrollment for Linn-Benton sat at 5,721, roughly 3,000 fewer students than Lane, for the year 2015. 26 referrals were issued for drug related-crimes at LCC in comparison to only one at Linn-Benton. Other findings show that while LCC experienced a total of three robberies and two instances of sexual assault, Linn-Benton experienced none.

Alexandra Bryson is a second year Lane student who, in the past, has attended college in Portland as well. Bryson says she feels much safer here than at previously attended colleges.

“LCC feels much safer and people keep to themselves. The way the parking is set up also feels safer. It’s surrounding the school and there aren’t a lot of dark corners or areas out of sight,” Bryson said.

The Clery Report requires colleges and universities that participate in federal financial aid programs to record and report any crime that happens on or near campus. The law itself is named after Jeanne Clery, who in 1986 was raped and murdered in her Lehigh University dorm rooms in Pennsylvania. The murder caused a backlash against college campuses for supposedly underreporting criminal activity.

