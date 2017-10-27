Designing new realms

A high-quality virtual reality game is in development in Eugene and the company hopes to open internships for Lane Community College’s Game Development Program during winter term. Lane animation instructor Corral Breding has formed a private indie game company, NuRealms Entertainment, LLC, with experienced developers to work with students and explore the world of VR games.

The game company was brainstormed last spring as Breding saw the need for more internship opportunities for LCC students. After asking students in his spring classes, he saw an overwhelming amount of interest. Breding then connected with Gabe Birch, who has industry programming experience, and Joel Lee, who has industry game development experience and was an instructor at Digipen.

Lee, now the art lead at NuRealms, was excited to work with students and explore virtual reality game design.

“It gives internship students an edge because it’s a huge, emerging field,” Lee said.

By the time they were ready to legally become a company in August, they had organized and created game ideas and concept art. The company currently has six students working on art and one student working on programming. Work on the game is done partly at people’s homes, and partly at school. Breding and Lee have VR stations set up at their homes to test what they’ve made, and a lot of work is done remotely.

Breding describes the game as sci-fi, horror and dystopian themed, with elements of exploration and giant robot fighting. The first episode will have four hours of gameplay.

Angela Darnall, an LCC student working on the game design, was excited by the opportunities for students.

“I hope that they will get relevant experience with working with other people, pushing a game from production to sell,” Darnall said.

It will take two years to build the AAA-quality game, the game equivalent of a blockbuster. Breding is planning on doing a Kickstarter within the next year and releasing a demo version of the game, which will help fund the end of the project. After release, the company hopes to earn enough in sales to fund the sequel to the game.

Currently, Breding plans on beginning 3-D modeling in winter term and is organizing work for winter interns. Interviews for internships will start sometime in the next month.

Lee is optimistic about succeeding in the virtual reality market and helping students get started in the game industry.

“It would be really great to give students experience that will help them stand out in a crowd,” Lee said. “We want to give people a leg up to make themselves more marketable and valuable as an employee.”

