Former Titan’s first feature film

About 10 years ago Heather McBride-Anders decided to return to school and take a screenwriting class at Lane Community College.

“I always wanted to be a writer, but then my life changed and I got distracted and became a mother and a businesswoman,” Mcbride-Anders said.

Shortly thereafter she began writing what would become the first draft of “In Her Blood,” her first feature film, which will be premiering at LCC on Nov. 3.

It was in this same screenwriting class that McBride-Anders met her current husband, Doug Anders, who helped with audio production in the film.

In May 2017, McBride-Anders approached LCC in search of interns from the multimedia department to help her with the film she had begun writing nearly ten years prior. After a brief set of interviews, she was able to obtain a total of five interns who would work throughout the summer on the film, gaining anywhere between three to six credits for their work.

“LCC made it extremely easy for me to set them up and get them working,” McBride-Anders said. “Three students were actually able to graduate with the credits they earned from working on the film.”

Mcbride-Anders enjoyed being able to give students an opportunity to hone their skills as media arts majors. The students were encouraged to help in nearly every aspect of the film’s making, even adding artistic suggestions when needed.

“We became a sort of family. The film became less important. This process is helping young people develop their careers and give them hope,” McBride-Anders said.

The film is about the fictional Mather family, who live in Mather, Oregon. Filming took place in and around Eugene. The historic Shelton Mcmurphy Johnson house that sits directly below Skinner’s Butte donated the house as a filming location. The house was built in 1888 and is now a monument owned by the City of Eugene.

“The house is beautiful, we utilized every aspect of the house except the basement, which is where the current groundskeepers actually live,” McBride-Anders said.

McBride-Anders has described the film as a “feminist psycho-thriller,” exploring the different ways four sisters handle trauma and grief.

“It’s dealing with heavy social content about self-abuse, alcoholism, and emotional abuse within a family, and how different people respond,” McBride-Ander said.

Rich Robison was an LCC student in search of his final three co-op credits in order to graduate with an Associate of Applied Science degree. The amount of time he put into the film far exceeded the requirements for his degree, but he was glad to do it.

“Not only did I get to learn a lot while having a blast, I also completed the credit requirements for my AAS degree and am now a college graduate,” Robison said.

By the end of filming, he was able to serve as Director of Cinematography, editor, actor, and he helped arrange the music in the film.

“There is no doubt in my mind that this is my future, I absolutely love it and I can’t wait for the next big opportunity,” Robison said.

“In Her Blood” premieres Friday, Nov. 3 at Ragozzino Performance Hall on LCC’s main campus. While the premiere is invite-only, complimentary tickets are available upon request by emailing Heather@inherblood.com.

