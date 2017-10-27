Sexually transmitted diseases on the rise

Sexually transmitted diseases have increased for the third year in a row, according to a study done by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention published September 26, 2017, that is based on the 2016 STD Surveillance Report.

The three most common STDs, gonorrhea, chlamydia and syphilis, grew in 2016. Gonorrhea increased by 18.5 percent, syphilis by 17.6 percent and chlamydia by 4.7 percent.

Contracting these diseases can lead to fertility complications, long-term abdominal pain, a variety of other issues and death.

Lane County’s STD rates are up 18.5 percent for chlamydia and 31 percent for gonorrhea and syphilis from 2013, according to the Oregon Health Authority.

Young adults and teenagers, as a group, have the highest STD rates nationally at 22 percent. The average age for students at Lane Community College is 25. It is important to know steps that can be taken to prevent STDs and the resources that are available for treatment.

Some steps that can help reduce the risk of contracting an STD are remembering to use a condom, practicing abstinence, limiting sexual partners and communication within a relationship.

Human papillomavirus, commonly referred to as HPV also has a vaccine that helps prevent types of HPV that cause cancer.

Those who think they may have contracted an STD can seek help through Lane County Sexually Transmitted Disease Program. This program offers 30-minute routine tests for 25 dollars. To set up an appointment contact their office at 541-682-4041.

