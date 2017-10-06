Titan right side hitter Evelyn Montoya (left) watches in anticipation as Riverhawks outside hitter Emma Lind (#2) and middle blocker Cara Windsor miss the ball during the first set of the Lane vs. Umpqua matchup on Sept. 30. Windsor would shank the ball out of bounds and garner an attack error, resulting in a point for Lane and a timeout for Umpqua. Montoya, a 6' 00” sophomore from Eugene, OR, had 18 total attacks, nine kills and three digs on the night. The Lane Titans shutout the Umpqua Riverhawks 3-0 to bring their overall season record up to 14-8.

It’s no secret when Umpqua Community College fans are in the gym. Known for being loud and enthusiastic, their noise was muffled by the Titans volleyballers Saturday night. “We knew we wanted to sweep them,” said sophomore Evelyn Montoya after the Titans raced past the Umpqua Riverhawks to even their conference record at three wins, three losses. Kyrie Keffer, of Umpqua, in recent weeks has won multiple Southern Region Defensive Player of the Week awards, as well as having an Northwest Athletic Conference Player of the Week honor under her belt.

“I’ve watched film and we have to know where she is on the court.” said Lane Head Coach Stephanie Willett on Keffer’s impact. “But if we play our game, I like our chances.”

A few miscommunications cost the Titans early, but they quickly got back on track, taking a 7-3 lead. After going back and forth with Umpqua, the Titans never trailed in the first set. Back-to-back digs by Lane’s Christina Todd helped them stay in front of the Riverhawks. Umpqua called a timeout to try to curb the Titans’ momentum, but it only proved costly as the Titans’ lead ballooned to 22-15. Only three errors in the first set helped the Titans fight off the Riverhawks by a score of 25-17.

Two huge blocks by teammates Evelyn Montoya and Naomi Ricketts secured Lane the first point of the second set. That lead was short lived, as Umpqua scored the next four points. No team scored more than three straight points for the remainder of the set as the close match built steam. The Riverhawks’ Dominique Wenzler-Steves was causing problems for the Titans all night, scoring a game high 11 kills, and Evelyn Montoya led the Titans in total kills with nine. Near the end of the set, Lane’s Kayla Akiona scored a crucial ace to put the Titans up 23-21, and in position to ultimately win the set. Though Umpqua has a reputation as a very “vocal” team, they suffered a surprising amount of communication errors.

Lanes’ Shelby Dubay, both made the save and scored to give the Titans an early 6-1 leading into the third set. The Umpqua head coach was forced to call a timeout after Lane was starting to gain momentum, running the score up to 8-2. Arguably, the biggest move of the game happened when Lane Coach Willett substituted in Kaitlin Hampton. The freshman Hampton provided the Titans with a much needed shot of energy midway through the third set. She managed to get five kills and three digs, but what she did won’t get recorded on the stat sheet. Her presence lifted the Titans to their third conference victory over the Umpqua Riverhawks, beating them 25-17, 25-23, and 25-20 in respective sets.

Lane is now within one game of being tied with Mt. Hood CC for the fourth spot in the Southern Region. Lane’s next home game is against the Clackamas Cougars on Oct. 13.

Christopher Palanuk / The Torch
Titan setter Morgan Newton attempts to keep the rally alive as she pops the ball over her head during the first set of the Lane vs. Umpqua matchup on Sept. 30. Newton, a sophomore from Myrtle Point, OR, had 21 total attacks, 18 assists and six points on the night. The Lane Titans shutout the Umpqua Riverhawks 3-0 to bring their overall season record up to 14-8.
Christopher Palanuk / The Torch
Titan right side hitter Evelyn Montoya spikes the ball for a kill during the third set of the Lane vs. Umpqua matchup on Sept. 30. Montoya, a 6′ 00” sophomore from Eugene, OR, had 18 total attacks, nine kills and three digs on the night. The Lane Titans shutout the Umpqua Riverhawks 3-0 to bring their overall season record up to 14-8.
Christopher Palanuk / The Torch
Titan outside hitter Stacia Panther gets ready for a pass during the first set of the Lane vs. Umpqua matchup on Sept. 30. Panther, a freshman from Salem, OR, had 27 total attacks, 15 digs, and seven points on the night. The Lane Titans shutout the Umpqua Riverhawks 3-0 to bring their overall season record up to 14-8.
Christopher Palanuk / The Torch
Titan outside hitter Baylee Kuschel spikes the ball past the Riverhawks defense during the third set of the Lane vs. Umpqua matchup on Sept. 30. Kuschel, a sophomore from Harrisburg, OR, had eight total attacks, three digs, and one kill on the night. The Lane Titans shutout the Umpqua Riverhawks 3-0 to bring their overall season record up to 14-8.
Christopher Palanuk / The Torch
Titan defensive specialist Christa Todd serves during the start of the second set of the Lane vs. Umpqua matchup on Sept. 30. Todd, a freshman from San Jacinto, CA, had five total attacks 14 digs and one kill on the night. The Lane Titans shutout the Umpqua Riverhawks 3-0 to bring their overall season record up to 14-8.
Christopher Palanuk / The Torch
Titan Kaitlin Hampton celebrates with her team after her teammate Naomi Ricketts (right) blocked Riverhawk Dominique Wenzler-Steves during the third set of the Lane vs. Umpqua matchup on Sept. 30. Hampton, a freshman from Anchorage, AK, had 10 total attacks, three digs, and five kills on the night. The Lane Titans shutout the Umpqua Riverhawks 3-0 to bring their overall season record up to 14-8.
